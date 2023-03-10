The local boys' and girls' basketball teams each got the Div. 4 MIAA tournament started off on the right foot with victories in the Round of 32 on March 3.

The Manchester Essex girls team trounced first-round opponent Blue Hills RVT by a 62-29 score this past Friday, while the ME boys' team – fresh off of a perfect season in the Cape Ann League – beat Bay Path RVT by a 59-47 score later that evening.

Jason Brisbois has covered Cape Ann sports and features for more than 15 years. He would be happy to hear from you with comments or questions at jason@thecricket.com