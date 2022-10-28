Sports Teams

Me Hornets Sammy Bothwell and Becket Spencer race their Marblehead opponents down field in a game on Saturday the 15th at home.

Photo Paul Clark

When asked to describe the play of the girls and boys Manchester Essex soccer teams in 2022, coaches for both squads kept coming back to the same word: “Resilient.”

Playing in the Cape Ann League is no cakewalk, and both teams have had their own struggles in addition to the high level of competition – including injuries, illness and fatigue.  But both Hornet squads have been able to overcome all of this to amass records in the .500 range at the start of this week, and the opportunity to qualify for the postseason with strong play over the season’s final few games.

