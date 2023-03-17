Fourth and fifth grade students at the Memorial School competed in a “Recycled Car Derby” on Monday.  Under the supervision of Grade 5 teacher, Mrs. Flood, the G4 and G5 STEM CLUB engaged in weekly collaborative challenges and explored problem-solving activities before school every Monday for the entire winter.  The derby started as an engineering challenge to design a car using recycled materials given only 4 wheels and 2 axles.  The students established their own rules and categories for competing, fastest, straightest, best looking, long distance, most futuristic etc.  A fun time was had by all

