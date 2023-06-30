The fleet of seven boats, assembled for the 70th running of the Patton Bowl regatta, was pleasantly surprised when the wind, forecast to be light and from the south, turned into a strong 15 knot breeze from the southeast in bright sunshine. 

The Patton Bowl regatta, organized by the Manchester Yacht Club, was founded in 1953 in memory of General George S. Patton of World War II fame, by his wife Beatrice Ayer Patton.