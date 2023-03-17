Sports by Jason Girls BBall

ME Hornet Mechi O’Neil drives into the paint in an MIAA tourney match against Blue Hills.  Mechi will return to the Hornets as a senior in next years’ season.

(Photo Paul Clark)

The Manchester Essex girls’ basketball team needed some time to warm up in their Div. 4 Sweet 16 matchup against Notre Dame.  The Hornets were able to get it going and play like their usual selves as the game progressed but eventually ran out of time in their attempt to make a comeback.

As a result, the Hornets lost to Worcester-based Notre Dame by a 48-40 score on March 7, with the loss knocking the team out of the MIAA tournament.

