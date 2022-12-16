The Manchester Essex Regional High School Athletic Department held our annual Fall Athletic Awards Night on Wednesday, November 30. The following awards were presented and graciously supplied by the Manchester Essex Boosters Club:
Updated: December 16, 2022 @ 10:46 am
Runner of the Year - Finn O'Hara
Runner of the Year - Finn O’Hara
Coaches Award - Logan Cooper
Unsung Hero - Nate Gardner
Most Improved - Henry Stevens
Sportsmanship - Charlie Lations
Runner of the Year - Lassen Ando
Coaches Award - Sabine Cooper
Unsung Hero - Stella Straub
Most Improved - Hayden Remington
Sportsmanship - Whitney Turner
Athlete of the Year - Sam Athanas
Most Improved - Gray West
Coaches Award - Lilly Brigham
Unsung Hero - Michael DeOreo
Sportsmanship - Mark Pollock
Player of the Year - Caelie Patrick
Most Improved - Julianna Saunders
Coaches Award - Ella Chafe
Unsung Hero - Helaina Davis
Sportsmanship - Paige Garlitz
Player of the Year - Laila Mears
Most Improved - Katherine Crompton
Coaches Award - Penelope Riggs
Unsung Hero - Ellie Morgan
Sportsmanship - Emma Hickey
Player of the Year - Becket Spencer
Most Improved - Brady Gagnon
Coaches Award - Andrew Gagnon
Unsung Hero - Finn Lawler
Sportsmanship - Jack Newton
Player of the Year - Ernest Taylor
Most Improved - Charlie Siems
Coaches Award - Ian Carlin
Unsung Hero - Henry Swerdloff
Sportsmanship - Adrian Kuehnemund
Player of the Year - Mechi O’Neil
Most Improved - Mackay Brooks
Coaches Award - Pippa Spingler
Unsung Hero - Charlotte Crocker
Sportsmanship - Kendall Newton
Player of the Year - Emilia Kirkpatrick
Most Improved - Simone Argento
Coaches Award - Isabelle Donnellan Valade
Sportsmanship - August Capotosto
Cheerleader of the Year - Caroline Doucette
Most Improved - Liliane Pilaud
Coaches Award - Abygayle Whittemore
Unsung Hero - Sadie Mello
Sportsmanship - Chloe Lilly
Most Valuable Player - Brennan Twombly
Most Improved - Declan Kirk
Joe Hyland Coaches Award - Camren Hubbard
Unsung Hero - Jesse Oliver
Ed Field Defensive Player of the Year - Ben Hurd
Offensive Player of the Year - Henry Otterbein
Alan Cummings Special Teams - Danny Wood
JV Player of the Year - Zachary Hurd
