It’s playoff time for winter sports teams at Manchester Essex, and the local basketball teams will host a doubleheader of postseason play on Friday night.

The Manchester Essex girls’ basketball team finished in the top 15 in the Div. 4 Power Rankings, finishing 13th at this level in the state.  The Hornets were 15-5 overall and 8-5 in a very competitive Cape Ann League, which should provide as preparation for the jump in challenge promised by postseason play.  The girls’ team will host Blue Hills RVT on March 3 (5 p.m., MERHS) in the MIAA Div. 4 Round of 32.

Jason Brisbois has covered Cape Ann sports and features for more than 15 years. He would be happy to hear from you with comments or questions at jason@thecricket.com