Sailing Team 2023

Parents, coaches and sailors pose at the Manchester Yacht Club at the end of the coed sailing season.

We ended the sailing season with two events on the Charles River in Boston, and a cook-out at the Manchester Yacht Club.

Mass Bay League Fleet Race

Sailing Practice 2023

ME Sailing, at practice off Smith’s Point, last week.
ME Varsity Sailing Nelson 2023

The Nelson Bowl was presented to the top high school team in the harbor at the Manchester Yacht Club.  The winning team this year was the Landmark School.  Here Pamela Nelson, whose husband Valle donated the trophy, awards the prize to Doug Walker from Landmark as Tony Leggett from Manchester and Steve Hall from Pingree look on.

Tony Leggett is coach of the ME Varsity Sailing Team