ME Softball

The Manchester Essex Regional High School softball team

Even before the first pitch could be thrown off the mound, the Manchester Essex Regional High School softball team had already completed its biggest comeback of the season.

While MERHS students have participated in the sport as part of a co-op at Hamilton-Wenham Regional High School over the last few years, the last time the Hornets fielded a team of their own was 2019. With enough of a renewed interest from local student-athletes, the MERHS softball program started a spring season for the first time in almost half a decade with an impressive 21-0 win over Cristo Rey Boston on April 3.

Jason Brisbois has covered Cape Ann sports and features for more than 15 years. He would be happy to hear from you with comments or questions at jason@thecricket.com