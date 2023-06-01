ME Softball Looks to Keep Season Going

ME Hornet softball seniors Kyra Levasseur (left) and Abby Taron, pose with their families during the Senior Day celebration on Monday at Sweeney Park.

(Photo Paul Clark)

Now that softball is back at Manchester Essex Regional High School, the local team is looking to extend its first season in four years by qualifying for the postseason.

The Hornets were ranked 29th in the MIAA Div. 4 Power Rankings at the start of the week, and the top 32 teams in the rankings qualify for the postseason at the end of spring.  With six games left, Manchester Essex needs to keep accentuating the positive and making strides to stay in contention for the playoffs.

