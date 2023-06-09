Sports by Jason Softball

ME Hornet Anna Gardner fires one from the pitcher’s mound in a recent game against Triton.

(Photo Paul Clark)

For the first time in four years, the Manchester Essex softball team was able to not only play in an MIAA tournament game, they also picked up a victory to move on to the next round.

The Hornets beat Rising Tide Charter by a score of 22-10 in the Preliminary Round of the Div. 4 Tournament on June 3; Manchester Essex – a 30-seed in the tourney - was slated to play three-seed Clinton on June 5 in the Round of 32.  The tournament win was a milestone for a team that didn’t even have enough players to field a team at this time in 2022.

