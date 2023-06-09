Both the boys' and girls’ lacrosse teams were highly ranked headed into the MIAA Div. 4 Tournament’s first round, and the expectation was that both squads would advance to face greater challenges later on in the their respective brackets.

And as a result, both Hornet lacrosse teams lived up to those lofty, early aspirations on June 5:  The fifth-seeded girls lacrosse team put the clamps on a 28th-ranked Stoneham team that went 5-13 during the regular season with a 13-1 win, while the 10th-seeded boys lacrosse team beat a 23rd-ranked Bourne team that had a .500 record during the regular season with an impressive 17-6 victory.

