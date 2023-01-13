Winter Festival Results
A new season is upon us. Here are some of the highlights of our meet called the Winter Festival held at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston on December 10.
We got an incredible start. Jack Newton led the way by finishing fifth in the 600 1:32.08 which is also the fifth best time in school history. Then, he came back to come in second in the high jump with a school record performance of 5' 10". Nate Gardner started the day for M-E by finishing eighth in the Hurdles with a school record performance of 8.99. Obviously, the first athlete ever to break the 9 second barrier at M-E. Nicky Clement set a PR (Personal Record) in the 55 (7.60), Logan Cooper did the same in the 1000 by running 2:58.75. Lucas Rodi broke his PR in the mile (5:29.66) and Sam Heanue did the same in the shot 32' 2.5".
The girls were led by Caroline MacKinnon with a fourth-place finish in the 1000 (3:35.42). Sabine Cooper set a PR in the mile (6:21.58), Cecilia Donohoe and Gwen Berger set new PRs in the 600 (1:59.05) and (2:25.61). Cecilia's time was good for 14th place. We had solid performances from Summer Demeo in the 1000 and Shot (3:50.71), (19' 3.75"), and Caroline Eliassen (300 53.31) to name a few.
Winter Festival Results (continued)
On Tuesday Dec 27, we had five athletes at the Holiday Challenge meet held at the Reggie Lewis Center. It was another day of great performances led by Megan Hurd, who destroyed her own long jump record by leaping 16'2" which is almost a foot further than before. She finished ninth overall just missing out on the finals by a mere half inch. She also participated in the 55 meters where she ran 8.01. Caroline MacKinnon ran a season best in the 600 by running 1:59.08.
The boys were led by Nate Gardner who participated in the pentathlon. The pentathlon is 5 events in 1 day. He started the day with the hurdles (8.98), then he long jumped 5.24 meters (17' 7"), tossed the shot put 7.36 meters (24' 1.5"), high jumped 1.48 meters (4' 10") and finished the day with the 1000 (3:14.61). He had personal bests in the shot, high jump and 1000. All of that work created a score of 2307 points which was an improvement of 390 points from last year and placed 9th overall. Finn O'Hara ran a solid race in the mile to finish tenth with a time of 4:37.05. Jack Newton rounded out the performers by leaping 5' 6" in the high jump.
"It was a great meet to attend. There were schools from all over New England and New York in attendance. It was a great experience for the kids to have. It was even more impressive with several top 10 performances," explained Coach Nelson Desilvestre
Next up, after returning from vacation, the JV team will be at Ipswich on Friday, January 6.
Almost the entire freshman sophomore group will be running on Sunday, January 8 at the Reggie Lewis Center. More information to come on what to expect and who qualified soon.
"It was a great start to the season, and I hope will bode well for the rest of the year. Lots of good times and performances as well as learning about the team. There is a lot of enthusiasm, and we hope to build upon what happened this weekend."
The teams start the CAL portion of the season against Amesbury on Tuesday at the New Balance facility in Boston.
Freshman/Sophomore Results
On Sunday, the ME track team ran at the Small School State Freshman/Sophomore meet at the Reggie Lewis Center.
The big star of the day belongs to Megan Hurd who finished 4th in the long jump with a leap of 15' 8.5" and then anchored the 4 x 200 team that finished 8th with a time of 1:57.88. She was on the team with Abi Kent, Charlotte Crocker and Izzy Zagrobski. That was also the eighth fastest time in school history. She also finished 11th overall in the 55 (7.99). Abi also had a strong day as she tossed the shot 23' 7" which was a personal best and also tied for the 8th furthest put in school history. Izzy ran 8.54 in the 55 and Sabine Cooper ran 13:48.81 in the 2 mile.
On the boys' side, Nicky Clements (7.45) and Luke Donohoe (7.56) both ran personal bests in the 55. Henry Stevens also ran a personal best in the 600 (1:49.07). Sammy Bothwell ran 45.18. He, along with Nicky, Luke and Robbie Silverstein combined in the 4 x 200 to run 1:48.66.
The team will be back at it in the 3-day Northeast Invitational. A lot more information to come about what is to come for that meet. Then, we get back into the CAL League a week from Tuesday against Hamilton-Wenham.