This relatively mild winter – this past weekend being the exception – has provided another challenge during a winter season that seems to be filled with them.

“The turning point was getting some snow on the ground for us to practice on,” explains ME girls ski coach Molly Friedman, now about midway through her first season as head coach of the Hornets.  “Once we got on the hill and I had the opportunity to see the girls on snow, I was thoroughly impressed by the skills the girls possess.”

