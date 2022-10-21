Football action

 

ME Hornet quarterback Brennan Twombly steps back to pass against the opposing Shawsheen defense during Friday night’s joust at Shawsheen.

 

After hitting some turbulence, the last couple of weeks, the Manchester Essex football team has the opportunity this weekend to get back on track with an eye on the postseason.

Manchester Essex started the season with a very promising four wins in a row, but have dropped its last two since that time, falling to KIPP Academy Lynn Charter School two weeks ago and Shawsheen Valley Technical High School by a score of 44-14 on October 14.

