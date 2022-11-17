You had to be there. ME Hornets Field Hockey met a strong Cohasset team in the MIAA Final Four match in Watertown, Tuesday night. The Hornets were down 1-0 with eight seconds to play when a combination of incredible moves changed the game. After no scoring by either team during double overtime, the game was sent to a shootout where Caelie Patrick beat the Cohasset goalie to send the Hornets to the State Finals with a 2-1 win. The State Final will be played on Saturday against Uxbridge, location TBA.