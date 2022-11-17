Field Hockey 2022

ME Hornet, Grace Gerhardt, slides one by the Lunenburg goalie to score the only goal needed for the Hornets to move on to the MIAA Final Four.

Photo: Paul Clark

The Manchester Essex field hockey team was slated to face Cohasset on November 15 at Watertown High School (7 p.m.) in the Div. 4 Final Four.  A win on Tuesday would propel the Hornets to the state final and a chance to earn the top spot overall in their division.

As they have been all season, this team will be up to the challenge.

Jason Brisbois has covered Cape Ann sports and features for more than 15 years. He would be happy to hear from you with comments or questions at jason@thecricket.com