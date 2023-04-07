ME Boys Tennis Team

ME boys’ tennis team practicing for the 2023 season.

(Photo Paul Clark)

While there is a good deal of talent returning, it’s easy to focus on what the Manchester Essex boys’ tennis team lost due to graduation last year when it comes to roster construction.  This was a team that made it all the way to the Elite Eight of the MIAA Div. 4 state tournament before being knocked out by Cohasset, a squad that lost key contributors such as the first doubles team of Owen Bappe and Remsen Demeo, along with all-everything first-singles standout John Pope.

“Those were big losses for us, including one of the best players we’ve had in the history of the program,” explains boys tennis coach Rob Bilsbury.  “Losing a solid number one like that is definitely impactful, along with the other seniors.  When you lose that kind of leadership, it kind of taps the next class on the shoulder to say, ‘Who is going to step up?’”

Jason Brisbois has covered Cape Ann sports and features for more than 15 years. He would be happy to hear from you with comments or questions at jason@thecricket.com