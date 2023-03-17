Sports by Jason Boys BBall

ME Hornet Sam Athanas drives to the hoop in a game with Bay Path in Round 32 of the MIAA tournament.  Athanas is one of 4 graduating seniors on the team.

(Photo Paul Clark)

Despite their best efforts, the Manchester Essex boys’ basketball team couldn’t pull off a win over higher-seeded Cathedral in the Div. 4 Sweet 16 for the second year in a row.

In 2022, the Hornets went into Boston and toppled the Panthers by three points to move on to the Elite Eight.  With much of last year’s squad back this season, the hope was that Manchester Essex would be able to replicate a similar result in 2023 and perhaps go even deeper into the tourney.

