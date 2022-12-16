Basketball

Hornet boys’ basketball team worked hard at a Tuesday afternoon practice. The team’s first CAL game is against Newburyport on Friday, December 16.

                                                                                                            Photo: Paul Clark

The Manchester Essex boys’ basketball team has the opportunity to make the encore performance even more memorable than the first.

For most high school teams, the Hornets’ 2021-22 season would be a tough one to top: The boys basketball team went 18-4 overall and reached the Elite Eight in the Div. 4 tournament last winter.

