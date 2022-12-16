Manchester, MA (01944)

Today

Windy with rain likely. High 44F. Winds ENE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. Snow may mix in late. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.