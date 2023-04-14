Sports by Jason Baseball

ME Hornet Henry Otterbein was on last years’ Division 4 championship team.

 

What’s next after winning a state title?

The Hornets had a season to remember last spring, winning the Div. 4 State Championship and further solidifying the team’s status as a top-level program in Massachusetts.  While those on the outside may assume this year’s squad will feel the pressure to live up to what their predecessors did, the ME baseball coach says his group has already hit the reset button for this season.