The Manchester Sailing Association (MSA) is getting ready for its summer season. This North Shore summertime tradition has been teaching confidence and resilience on the water for 52 years, since 1971.
MSA is a community program operating out of Manchester Harbor and teaches students of all skill levels and experience from age seven to adult. The curriculum promotes on-water safety, fun, and sportsmanship. Students have fun learning to sail as they develop new friendships and gain independence on the water.
All classes are run out of Tuck's Point and the Manchester Harbor.
The 2023 summer season runs from June 26 to August 18 with the first two-week session starting on Monday, June 26. Morning and afternoon sessions are designed for beginners and experienced sailors and competitive racing. MSA is pleased to bring back a popular full-week option for adult sailors from July 31 - August 4 (9 a.m.- 4 p.m.).
This “Learn to Sail” class will be taught both in the classroom and in the fleet of Ideal 18s. Over the course of a week, adult sailors will learn the concepts and fundamentals of sailing in the mornings and put them into practice on the water in the afternoon. It’s a unique opportunity to be on the water and learn a new lifelong sport.
Online registration is located on MSA’s website at manchestersailing.org. Whether you are just curious about sailing, a recreational sailor, or a serious competitor, the MSA program encourages a lifelong love of sailing.
2023 MSA Session Dates:
Saturdays May 13 - June 17
Session 1: June 26 - July 7
Session 2: July 10 - July 21
Session 3: July 24 - August 4
Session 4: August 7 - August 18
Full Season for Intro to Race and Race Team: June 26 - August 18
1/2 Season for Intro to Race and Race Team: June 26 - July 28
Thursdays June 29 - August 17
Fridays June 30 - August 18
Full day 1 week course: July 31- August 4
