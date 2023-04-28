Manchester Sailing Association (MSA ideal 18

 

In recent years, Manchester Sailing Association has added a successful adult sailing program to its youth sailing.  Organizers say the addition of new “Ideal18s” boats will appeal to older sailors.  (Courtesy image)

The Manchester Sailing Association (MSA) is getting ready for its summer season.  This North Shore summertime tradition has been teaching confidence and resilience on the water for 52 years, since 1971.

MSA is a community program operating out of Manchester Harbor and teaches students of all skill levels and experience from age seven to adult.  The curriculum promotes on-water safety, fun, and sportsmanship.  Students have fun learning to sail as they develop new friendships and gain independence on the water.  

