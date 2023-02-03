Manchester-Essex Softball Association (MESA) registration will be open from February 1 through March 1, 2023, for all participants Kindergarten through Eighth Grade. All players who are enrolled in the MERSD or who live in Manchester or Essex are eligible. Please find the registration link on our website https://manchesteressexsoftball.sportngin.com/home or on our Facebook page: Manchester Essex Softball Association (MESA).
The MESA Board will have an open house to discuss all softball matters including the leagues, schedules, softball grade divisions, and clinics on Monday, February 6 at Manchester Town Hall Meeting Room 7 (10 Central St. Manchester) from 7 - 8:30 p.m.