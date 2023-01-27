Knights Free Throw

Dustin receives his plaque as the champion free thrower in his age group at the K of C Free Throw competition held on Sunday.

(Photo Ken Leonard)

Masconomo Council 1232 Knights of Columbus was pleased to sponsor the Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship that was held Sunday, January 22, 2023.

The Council first held this fun event 45 years ago in December 1977.

