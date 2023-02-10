2023 Hornets Girls Hockey Team

MERHS hockey players on the co-op team (from Left to right, top row to bottom row): Greta Foss, Lily Francoeur, Teyah Fleming, Melanie Foss and Charlotte Foss.

 (Courtesy Photo)

 The Marblehead girls ice hockey co-op team has struggled this winter – the Magicians only have three wins with about a quarter of the season left to play – and yet this is one of the most inspiring high school teams on the North Shore.

This is a young team with players hailing from all over the map – the Magicians are a co-op that pulls in athletes from Manchester Essex, Hamilton-Wenham and Swampscott high schools – and it’s an overall young group still going through some growing pains.  But watch a game or two and it’s easy to see that potential is there for the future of the program.

Jason Brisbois has covered Cape Ann sports and features for more than 15 years. He would be happy to hear from you with comments or questions at jason@thecricket.com