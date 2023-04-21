Hornets Landmark Sailing

The skipper, Ian, is standing up (and showing off) as he crosses the finish line for the win. You can see three boats still going downwind to another mark, he’s so far ahead. 

(Courtesy Photo)

The Hornets practiced hard on racing tactics this past week, despite having meets against Wayland and Pingree cancelled due to high winds.  Nevertheless, the team trained for the “North Shore Invitational” on Saturday, a new fleet race created for the B Division of the Mass Bay Sailing League. 

This event was hosted by the three schools that sail in Manchester Harbor, and originated by Doug Walker, the Landmark coach, and supported by Pingree coach Steve Hall, and MERHS coach, Tony Leggett.

Tony Leggett is head coach of the Manchester Essex Varsity Sailing Team