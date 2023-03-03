Girls Basketball:
The Manchester Essex Girls’ Basketball team finished the regular season with a record of 15-5 and a share of the Cape Ann League Baker title. The final week of regulation saw the Hornets face off against two league rivals and get a victory in both contests. On Tuesday night, the Hornets hosted Amesbury and won 62-45. The Hornets held a lead throughout but a solid second half extended the early lead. Lily Oliver led the Hornets with 17 points. Harper Brooks and Mechi O’Neil each finished in double figures with 13 and 11 points respectively. Kendall Newton added nine and Ella Arnsten added eight. Calista Lai scored 4 in the win.
On Thursday, the Hornets hosted the Ipswich Tigers in a game to honor the Hornets two senior captains, Calista Lai and Kendall Newton. The Hornets won 46 to 39, jumping out to a 19-7 lead in the first quarter and never looking back. The Hornet offense was paced by seniors Newton with 11 points and Lai with 6. Juniors Phileine Dewidt and Mechi O’Neil added 9 and 5 points respectively. Lily Oliver, Harper Brooks, and Ella Arntsen each added 4 points and MacKay Brooks had 3.
The Hornets will host Blue Hills RVT School on Friday night at 5 p.m. in the round of 32 in the MIAA State tournament.
Boys Basketball:
The Manchester Essex high school boys’ basketball team finished with a regular season record of 17-3. The team went undefeated (15-0) in the Cape Ann League. This was the first time the boys’ basketball team has gone undefeated in school history. The team will be off for a week and then play in the Division 4 State Tournament which starts the week of February 27. The boys’ basketball team expects to have a home game on March 3 at 7 p.m. Please come out and cheer on the Hornets.