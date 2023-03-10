The 2022-23 winter season is officially now on ice for local ice hockey teams.

The Marblehead girls (a co-op that includes Manchester Essex student athletes) and Rockport boys (another co-op with Manchester Essex) ice hockey teams were knocked out of the MIAA tournament last week, ending the season for both squads.

