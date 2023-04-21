Hornets Nest

BOYS LACROSSE:
@ North Reading Game Write up
4/13/2023
The Manchester Essex Boys Lacrosse team traveled to another CAL in conference matchup versus the North Reading Hornets on the warmest day of the season, with temps nearing up to 90 degrees inland. Declan Kirk would win the opening face-off and run right down the gut of the North Reading’s defense to score within the first 10 seconds. Moments later, it was Quinn Brady that would strike for the visiting Hornets, with an alley shot beating the North Reading’s goaltender far post and in. Senior Captain Mark Pollock, Brady, and Kirk would all score in the first quarter. Manchester Essex would hold momentum in a predominantly first half leading 8-4 after two quarters.
Quinn Brady would win the opening face-off to start the third, pop it to himself and run down to score for a goal almost identical to Kirk’s opening goal in the first. Eight different players would score for the Hornets, including sophomore Carson Croft netting his first varsity goal. Senior Brennan Twombley, senior Jesse Oliver, and Junior Mac Edgerton would all tally one a piece. The defense was led by Jack Dipasquale with six saves, who controlled the defensive play with his communication and ability to outlet passes to breaking midfielders for multiple transition opportunities. Short stick defenders Cam Hubbard, Matt Russo, Stephen Martin, and Doug Pratt all played exceptionally well even in the blistering heat.
Final score was 13-8 in favor of Manchester Essex to improve to 3-0 on the season and 2-0-win CAL play.
Next game is set for Saturday April 15 at home vs Woburn HS to open up Spring break week full of games. Face-off is scheduled for 10 a.m.
Scoring: Declan Kirk - 3g, Quinn Brady - 3g, Henry Thurlow - 2g, Jesse Oliver - 1g, Mac Edgerton - 1g, Mark Pollock - 1g, Brennan Twombley - 1g, Carson Croft - 1g and Jack Dipasquale - 6 saves, 8 goals allowed
The Manchester Essex Boys lacrosse team opened their spring break week with a home game vs D3 school Woburn HS on a cool misty Saturday morning. Sam Athanas would open the scoring for the Hornets off a rebound that spewed out to the top of the box, taking a shot from deep to beat the Woburn goalie. Declan Kirk would score on the next possession from the left side, beating the Woburn goalie again low far side pipe. The Hornets would score six more times before half, leading Woburn 8-2 after two quarters.
Throughout the third quarter, both teams would exchange goals during settled offense, transition. Multiple penalties would occur giving both teams man up opportunities which were cashed in. However, the home team Hornets would have eight different goal scorers on the day. Junior Mac Edgerton had an explosive game on attack, producing 4g. Senior Jesse Oliver would add a hat trick of his own in the fourth quarter, and Quinn Brady would also have a hat trick of his own plus one helper. Doug Pratt, Declan Kirk, Cam Hubbard, and Henry Thurlow each tallied one goal apiece. Jack Dipasquale would tally 6 saves, and freshman Connor Dickson would tally one save on the day. Final score on Hyland field was 15-5 in favor of the Hornets, to improve to 4-0 on the season. This is one of the best starts Manchester Essex has had in quite a few years, and looking to keep the momentum going throughout the week with three more games scheduled during spring break.
Next game is set for Tuesday at 5 p.m., where Manchester Essex will host CAL rivals Hamilton Wenham.
Scoring: Mac Edgerton - 4g, Jesse Oliver - 3g, 2a, Quinn Brady - 3g, 1a, Doug Pratt - 1g, Sam Athanas - 1g, Declan Kirk - 1g, Cam Hubbard - 1g, Henry Thurlow - 1g, Jack Dipasquale - 6 saves, 5 goals allowed and Connor Dickson - 1 save, 0 goals allowed
GIRLS LACROSSE:
The week of April 10th for the Girls Lacrosse program at Manchester Essex Regional High School was one for the memory books, and not because of huge wins! Rather this week the Hornets truly embodied what high school sport is all about: learning life lessons, giving it your all, accepting adversity, playing with the highest integrity and serving others.
On Monday afternoon on our own Hyland field, we hosted Georgetown. We knew it was a game that we had to remember to never underestimate our opponents! Fortunately, we started fast, and never looked back defeating the Royals 15-4. Highlights of the game included a coast-to-coast goal by sophomore, Charlotte Crocker, an ESPN-highlight type catch from Liv Cahill and nine saves by Brigid Carovillano. Goals were scored by: Chafe, Mears, Garlitz, A. Kent, McCavanagh (2), O’Neil (3), Crocker, Levendusky (3) and L. Kent (2).
On Thursday, we welcomed back to the field after her ACL injury in 2022, Gabbi D’Andrea! It was a GREAT day to celebrate her return and she played lights-out, starting at the low defender position. Highlights included working on plays, focusing on improving the depth of our program, learning new positions and perfecting the ones we know so well. We defeated North Reading 15-4, priming us for the biggest challenge of the week, and perhaps the season, Medfield High School. Goals were scored by Chafe (2), Brooks, Mears, Garlitz, A. Kent, McCavanagh (3), O’Neil (4), Crocker and Levendusky.
Friday, we as a program, JV and Varsity crammed into a yellow school bus and fought traffic for over an hour and a half all the way Medfield MA, to take on the 2022 Division 3 Champions. (We were the Division 4 runners-up.) Needless to say, they are good! We knew that we had to raise our game.
It took our Hornets a few minutes to settle into the level of play demonstrated by Medfield, but after halftime, we stayed with them! Defending two Division 1 recruits (one to BC and one to Northwestern) who barely, if ever, left the game. We had three goals for the day: (1) Never gave up (2) Played in smaller increments (3) Left believing we had more fun than they had, no matter the score.
Mission accomplished. We never gave up, which was demonstrated by the fact that Medfield played their starting line-up the whole game. We played in smaller increments. We tied the third quarter and second half was a close 6-4 battle. Although dropping to Medfield 17-8, it was a PROUD day to be a Hornet! And we definitely had a lot of fun!
Goals scored by Chafe, Garlitz (2), McCavanagh (3), O’Neil (2) and Levendusky. Most Valuable system of the day was our defense, led by Carovillano and Crocker, assisted by D’Andrea, Fleming, and Brooks. And finally, the player of the game was Carovillano in the net, with 17 spectacular saves!
GIRLS TENNIS:
Week #2 of Hornet Girls tennis was a successful one with three consecutive wins. The Hornets started off at home by topping a perennially strong Swampscott team 4-1, then went on the road to beat Rockport 5-0 and returned home on Friday to secure a 5-0 win over Triton. Sienna Crocker and Grace Scarbrough lost only two games in three matches and are now 5-0 on the season at second doubles while the singles trio of Vanessa Gregory, Calista Lai, and Grayson Crocker went a combined 8-0 over the three matches. Finally, a shout out to Helaina Davis who stepped up to win a varsity match in her first effort, prevailing 6-3, 6-2 at third singles against Triton.
The Hornets will be off during April break but have a huge week upcoming with matches against the reigning D3 and D4 state champs, Newburyport and Hamilton Wenham.