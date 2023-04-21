Hornets Nest

ME Hornet Quinn Brady fights his way to the goal in a match at home against Woburn HS on Saturday.  Brady scored three times on the Tanners keeper.  The Hornets took the W 15-5 to move to 4-0 for the season.

(Photo Mark DiPasquale)

BOYS LACROSSE:

