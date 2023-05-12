Hornets Nest

ME goalie Jack DiPasquale, making one of his 7 saves against Lynnfield in a winning effort for ME 10 to 9.

(Photo Mark DiPasquale)

 Picasa

Boys Lacrosse:

The ME boys’ lacrosse team hosted CAL rival school Pentucket HS in a rescheduled game from this past Monday at Hyland Field.  The Hornets would find themselves down 3-0 quick in a hole, when Alex Fraser scored off a feed from Sam Athanas in transition to get the home team on the board and cut the lead to 3-1.  Both teams would exchange goals in the second quarter, and the Hornets defense played nearly 20 minutes of defense in the first frame and got a big stop with 20 seconds left in the first half, heading into halftime down 5-2.

