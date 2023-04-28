Hornets Nest B LAX

Hornet lacrosse team celebrates a win against rival Hamilton Wenham 13-7.

(Photo Mark DiPasquale)

 Picasa

Softball:

On April 11, the Hornets softball team visited Hamilton Wenham.  The Hornets trailed 8-3 going into the 5th inning, then had a huge inning scoring 8 runs.  The Hornets held on to the lead the rest of the way winning it 14-11.  Anna Gardner was 3-5 with an RBI.  Anna had a single, double, and triple.  Penelope Riggs was 2-4 with an RBI.  Kyra Levasseur was 1-3 with an RBI.  The game ended in exciting fashion.  On a wild pitch, catcher Cami Friedrich flipped the ball to pitcher Abby Aiello to get the out on a very close play at the plate.  Abby Aiello pitched the last five innings for the win.

