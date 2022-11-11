Hornets Nest

Girls Soccer
After a full week of preparation Manchester Essex faced Tyngsborough in the first round of playoffs on Saturday. The Hornets started the game strong and probably should have put the game to bed in the opening 20 minutes. They dominated possession and created chance after chance. Finally, they took one when a long ball was flicked towards the goal by Libby Lawler. Mechi O’Neil latched onto it and finished past the helpless goalkeeper. The half continued with the Hornets having the better chances until late in the half when a long throw in found a Tyngsborough midfielder alone at the top of the box. A long looping shot flew into the Manchester Essex net to tie the game.
The second half saw both teams frustrated not to score although again the Hornets had the better chances. Sudden death extra time was looming and the referees three whistles confirmed that the game would be decided by a single goal or penalties.
The game changed in extra time, with neither team looking likely to score until Charlotte Crocker played a neat pass to Mechi O’Neil who blasted an unstoppable shot into the top corner from well outside the box to give the Hornets the victory and a spot in the round of 16. The Manchester Essex players on the bench raced onto the field to celebrate an incredible win.
