Hornets Nest

ME Hornet Mechi O’Neil shows some fancy footwork during MIAA First Round against Tyngsborough on Saturday.  The Hornets won in overtime, 2-1.

Photo: Paul Clark

Girls Soccer

After a full week of preparation Manchester Essex faced Tyngsborough in the first round of playoffs on Saturday.  The Hornets started the game strong and probably should have put the game to bed in the opening 20 minutes.  They dominated possession and created chance after chance.  Finally, they took one when a long ball was flicked towards the goal by Libby Lawler.  Mechi O’Neil latched onto it and finished past the helpless goalkeeper.  The half continued with the Hornets having the better chances until late in the half when a long throw in found a Tyngsborough midfielder alone at the top of the box.  A long looping shot flew into the Manchester Essex net to tie the game.

