Hornets' Nest Girls LAX

Girls LAX coach Nan Gorton congratulates sophomore goalie, Brigid Carovillano, on her 300th career save on May 11 @girls' lacrosse game vs. Hamilton-Wenham. What an incredible achievement!

(Courtesy Photo)

Boys Lacrosse:

The ME boys’ lacrosse team hosted CAL member Amesbury HS on Monday.  First 12 minutes out of the gate were back and forth, both teams exchanging tallies off possessions which Amesbury seemed to control.  The defense would find a rhythm, get stops, and transition to offense.  Three first quarter goals from Jesse Oliver, Mac Edgerton, and Quinn Brady would not be enough for the Hornets as they trailed 4-3 heading to the second quarter.  The Hornets offense responded with four unanswered goals in the second quarter to gain the lead 8-4 at halftime.

