SAILING:

Five Manchester sailors travelled to Lake Massapoag in Sharon MA for an 18-school fleet race on Saturday.  It was a sunny but cold day, with mostly moderate winds of 7-10 mph, and the occasional strong puff.  One starting sequence was interrupted by a blistering 20 mph gust that capsized two boats, calling for a momentary halt in the action.  In a fleet race, each school provides one boat made up of two sailors in both A and B Division.  Each division completes two races in each rotation and then swaps boats with the other division.

