SAILING:
Five Manchester sailors travelled to Lake Massapoag in Sharon MA for an 18-school fleet race on Saturday. It was a sunny but cold day, with mostly moderate winds of 7-10 mph, and the occasional strong puff. One starting sequence was interrupted by a blistering 20 mph gust that capsized two boats, calling for a momentary halt in the action. In a fleet race, each school provides one boat made up of two sailors in both A and B Division. Each division completes two races in each rotation and then swaps boats with the other division.
In the unfamiliar shifty and puffy conditions of lake sailing, the light and inexperienced Manchester Team turned in a scoreline that showed considerable improvement throughout the day, starting out close to the back of the fleet with a few 16ths, while gradually moving up throughout the day with both A and B division boats finishing in 9th place in their last race.
The team had a few practice scrimmages against Landmark this past week, but the eight boat races were not sufficient experience for taking on the crowded starting lines and intense competition at the top level of the Mass Bay Sailing League. In the initial races, Ian Carlin with crew Cole Cote battled the tough competition in A Division, and gradually found their pace. In the last two races, seventh grader James Donohoe jumped in as crew, and they turned in a creditable 11th and 9th place finish. B Division was sailed by skipper Max Deery and Thaddeus Bardsley who joined the team last year as 7th graders. They occasionally had trouble keeping their 420 on even keel, but they too gained confidence and moved up the ladder as the racing progressed.
We will be practicing earnestly on Monday and Tuesday and focusing on team racing tactics as we move from fleet to team racing. Our first one-on-one team races (three boats per team) take place on Wednesday against Wayland and Thursday against Pingree at home.
BOYS TENNIS:
The Manchester Essex boy's tennis team started the season with a convincing 5-0 win over Ipswich along with a challenging non-league loss to Masco 2-3. After a convincing 5-0 pre-season scrimmage win over Austin Prep, the Hornets were excited to start the Spring campaign on the road against a well-coached Ipswich side. Manchester Essex came out strong jumping to the early lead on all courts. The off season work of co-captains Jack Cummins and Charlie Virden was on display to set the tone with straight set wins at the first and second singles positions respectively. Next to finish was Finn Straub at third singles, who also won in straight sets. The doubles shone equally bright with the first doubles tandem of Sander Breuker and Jan Vytopil winning (6-3, 6-2) and second doubles duo of Erik Bishoff and Finn Birkeland winning (7-6, 6-1) pulling out a thrilling first set tie-braker and then rolling in the second. On Thursday, the boys would face a strong Masconomet team which featured strength throughout the line-up, especially in the doubles. Getting the points for the Hornets at the top two singles spots were Jack Cummins and Charlie Virden with straight set wins. Next week the Hornets will battle another tough non-league opponent in Swampscott on Monday along with matches against Rockport and Gloucester later in the week.
GIRLS TENNIS:
Hornets Girls Tennis opened their season last week with two matches beginning with a road contest against the reigning Division 2 state champs Masconomet. The Hornets lost 4-1, but played some great tennis up and down the line-up and got a win from the second doubles team of Sienna Crocker and freshman Grace Scarbrough, who was playing in her first ever varsity match. On Thursday the girls welcomed Ipswich to the Memorial courts and enjoyed a straightforward 5-0 win. Vanessa Gregory set the tone at first singles with a 6-4,6-1 win while Emery Weber-Provost and Sophie Zalosh won their first match as a doubles team 6-4, 6-3 over a solid Ipswich team at first doubles.
The Hornets have three matches in the coming week, CAL matches against Rockport and Triton and a big home match against Swampscott on Monday.
SOFTBALL:
The Hornets softball team started off the season on the right foot with an opening day win over Christo Rey 21-0! Freshman Abby Aiello went 4-5 with 2 triples and 6 RBI’s. Lucy Parmelee went 3-3, and Sydney Hemme went 3-4 with 2 RBI’s. Samantha Brigham hit two doubles and drove in two. Anna Gardner got the win in the circle going the first three innings, and Abby Aiello closed out the 5-inning game for the shutout throwing the final two innings.
The Hornets stayed hot with the bats when they opened up their CAL schedule with a 17-5 win over Rockport! Penelope Riggs was 3-3 with 6 RBI’s and a grand slam in the game. Anna Gardner went 4-4 on the day and scored four times. Morgan Laspesa was 2-3 with an RBI. Anna Gardner and Abby Aiello both pitched once again in the win.
The Hornets dropped their third game of the season to defending state champion and perennial power Amesbury 15-0. The Hornets were held to just two hits on the day from Anna Gardner and Morgan Laspesa.
The Hornets are now 2-1 on the young season. They are back in action on Tuesday against Hamilton-Wenham.
BOYS LACROSSE:
Vs Bishop Fenwick 4/3
The Manchester Essex Boys lacrosse team opened their season at home vs a strong Bishop Fenwick squad. Declan Kirk scored within the first minute of the game putting the Hornets up 1-0 early. Both teams would score on back-and-forth possessions for the first two quarters keeping the score no more than a goal or two difference. The Hornets would eventually head into the half down 7-6 after 2 goals from Fenwick in the final minutes of the first half.
The second half was all Manchester Essex, holding the visiting Crusaders to zero goals, and controlling the possession in favor of the Hornets until the final ticking minutes. Manchester Essex would score five unanswered goals to take the game by a final score of 11-7. Senior Jesse Oliver led the scoring with 3 goals, while Quinn Brady and Doug Pratt both netted two each. Next game is set for 4/10 where the Hornets travel to CAL member Amesbury HS. Game time is set for 4 p.m.
Scoring: Jesse Oliver - 3g, Quinn Brady - 2g, Doug Pratt - 2g, Sam Athanas - 1g, Mac Edgerton - 1g 1a, Declan Kirk - 1g, Cam Hubbard - 1g and Jack Dipasquale - 4 saves, 7 goals allowed.
Vs Amesbury 4/10
The Manchester Essex Boys Lacrosse team travelled to Amesbury HS to open their CAL play. After gaining possession after the first faceoff, the Hornets would strike first early in the first quarter. Amesbury would tie it after a possession of their own, before both teams would exchange scoring strikes back and forth throughout the first. The second quarter seemed to be all in favor of Manchester Essex, leading 11-4 at the half. Mac Edgerton led all scoring with 3g and 2a, while Quinn Brady would add a hattrick of his own.
The second half was a dragged-out sequence of events consisting of sloppy play, multiple flags thrown for both teams, and a 3-1 scoring output by Amesbury in the third quarter. Manchester Essex was put on their heels when Amesbury would score back-to-back goals late in the fourth, however it wasn’t enough to break the barrier they have overcome in the second half. Final score was 15-9 in favor of the visiting Hornets, however credit where it is due, one of the best Amesbury teams we have seen in years and fought hard admirably to the very end.
Next game is set for Thursday at North Reading to continue CAL play. Game time is set for 4:30 p.m.
Scoring: Mac Edgerton - 3g,2a, Alex Fraser - 2g, Quinn Brady - 3g, Jesse Oliver - 1g, Declan Kirk - 2g, 2a, Doug Pratt - 1g, Chase Dickson - 1g, Henry Thurlow - 1g, Cam Hubbard - 1g, 1a and Jack Dipasquale - 9 saves, 9 goals allowed.
GIRLS LACROSSE:
The Manchester Essex (ME) Girls Lacrosse Team hosted Pentucket at home on Hyland Field for their season opener. The history between these teams is rich! The games in 2021 and 2022 were both decided in overtime, one for each team! It is always a nail-biter, and this 2023 season opener was more of the same!
Starting ME off in the mid-field, Captain Hadley Levendusky (’23), Captain Ella Chafe (’24), and Mechi O’Neil (’24) took control of the draw and worked hard up and down the field the entire game! Chafe had three goals, and both Levendusky and O’Neil had two goals apiece. On defense we were led by Captain Paige Garlitz (’23), Charlotte Crocker (’25), Harper Brooks (’26), Teyah Fleming (’26), Hannah Davis (’25), Aisling Twombly (’25) and our force between the pipes, Brigid Carovillano (’25). Carovillano ended the day with 10 saves!
Freshman, Laila Mears, had her first varsity goal at attack and is off to a strong start! She was supported by Liv Cahill (’24), Lucy O’Flynn (’24), Liv Kent (’25), Sylvie McCavanagh (’25), Abby Kent (’26), and Ellie Morgan (’26). O’Flynn added her first goal of the season, and McCavanagh followed with her first and one more to follow!
Final Score: Hornets 11, Pentucket 9
Next up ME travelled to Marblehead to take on the Magicians. Marblehead proved to be a very aggressive team and ME needed to stay composed and strong. O’Flynn had the ESPN Highlight-reel play of the game when she battled for ground ball, energizing the rest of the Hornets to take her lead and continue to fight hard the whole time!
A second highlight of the game was Freshman, Abby Kent, who scored her first varsity goal! She was supported by goals from Chafe, McCavanagh, O’Neil, and Levendusky.
Final Score: Hornets 7, Marblehead 5.
Finally, the Hornets headed off to Masconomet High School on Wednesday April 5, 2023, at 6 p.m. in the wind and the cold. That game, too, is always a tough one! Last year the Hornets tied the game with a goal at the buzzer and won the game in OT. This year, Masco came back in their own buzzer-beater fashion, pushing ME into yet another OT. But the Hornets kept their composure and after a brilliant play on defense by Captain Paige Garlitz to get the ball back for the Hornets and make a quick decision pass to O’Neil, O’Neil was able to find the back of the net and take the win home to ME!
FInal Score: Hornets 9, Masco 8
In all of these games ME has had a few players helping from the bench due to injury. Gabbi D’Andrea (’24) and Maggie Light (’25) have been missed on the field but are a true presence on the team and are equally as important as the healthy players on the field! They too were contributors for the big wins!
The Hornets are currently 3-0, and head into this week facing Georgetown at home on Monday April 10, North Reading at home at 6 p.m. on Thursday April 13, and Division 3 Champions Medfield away on Friday April 14 at 5 p.m.
BASEBALL:
The Hornets opened their season on the road at Marblehead on Monday, April 10. Matteo Sarmanian went 2-3 with a double. He helped kick start the Hornets offense but sadly we came up short on the offensive side of the ball. Troy Flood had an RBI Double which led to the Hornets only run of the game but was a huge contributor both in the box and on the mound for the Hornets! Zak Porat hit a double and showed the Hornets bats are just getting started for the season. The Hornets ultimately fell to Marblehead 12-1, but the boys had a great game and there's a lot for us to learn from today. We look forward to seeing how we develop throughout the season and use this game as a stepping stone for the program as a whole.