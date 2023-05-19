Boys Lacrosse:The ME Boys lacrosse team hosted CAL member Newburyport HS on a sunny afternoon on Hyland Field on May 9. Off to a quick start, the Hornets would find the back of the net early in the first quarter with Doug Pratt off a low wing dodge. Matt Russo would also score shortly after in transition to make it 2-0 early for the home team. Faceoffs won were exchanged by both teams, and Newburyport would score two of their own to tie it quickly. The visiting Clippers would score 7 unanswered goals before Sam Athanas would score the Hornets third goal of the half with just under a minute to play in the second quarter. Score leading into halftime would be 7-3 in favor of Newburyport. Jack DiPasquale would tally 7 saves in the first half for the Hornets.
ME would win the opening face-off to start the second half, to eventually turn the ball over and allow Newburyport to score off a broken play in transition to make it 8-3. Unfortunately for the Hornets, the Clippers offense had too much momentum to allow a comeback in the second half. Stephen Martin would score his first varsity goal at the end of the fourth for Manchester’s seventh goal, with the final being 15-7. Hornets fall to 5-3 in the CAL and 10-3 overall.
Game scoring; Quinn Brady 1g1a, Jesse Oliver 1g, Mac Edgerton 1g, Doug Pratt 1g, Sam Athanas 1g, Matt Russo 1g, Stephen Martin 1g, Hayden Spencer 1a and Jack DiPasquale 12 saves, 15 goals allowed.
The ME boys’ lacrosse team traveled to Hamilton Wenham for their second matchup of the season and the second of a home and away series. The visiting Hornets would score back-to-back to make it 2-0 early in the first. The Generals would cut the lead to 2-1 before the Hornets strike once more leading 3-1 into halftime.
The start of the third quarter seemed to be all Manchester Essex, gaining possession often and having many scoring opportunities against the Hamilton Wenham defense. The Hornets would lead 6-1 late in the third before the tables turned. Hamilton Wenham would go onto score 6 unanswered goals to bring the game within reach. Both teams traded goals once more before HW would tie it 7-7 late in the game to send it to overtime.
ME would be man down at the end of regulation, which carried over to start the first overtime period. The Hornets defense would make kill the man down penalty and give the ball to the offense. Back and forth possessions were exchanged in OT, where the Hornets offense failed to put the game away on multiple occasions. The Generals would clear the ball, and push transition to the cage with under a minute to play. Hamilton Wenham found a hole inside, swept across the top of the box and bury their shot with short time left on the clock to hand Manchester Essex their fourth loss of the season, and the Generals first CAL win of the season. Final score was 8-7 HW in OT
Game Scoring; Jesse Oliver 3g, Declan Kirk 2g, Quinn Brady 1g, Mac Edgerton 1g and Jack DiPasquale 6 saves, 8 goals allowed
Girls Tennis: Hornets Girls Tennis had another solid week, defeating both Rockport and Amesbury 5-0 in CAL matchups before losing 4-1 in a tight match on the road against the #1 team in D3, Newburyport. In the team victories, Vanessa Gregory and Calista Lai continued their excellent seasons in the top 2 singles spots, winning comfortably against solid opponents in both matches. Grayson Crocker won all 3 matches at 3rd singles, earning the Hornets their only win against Newburyport while showing an incredible ability to grind out long points. Finally, the doubles teams of Sophie Zalosh / Emery Weber-Provost and Sienna Crocker / Grace Scarbrough played great tennis all week, and both put up excellent fights against the top tier opposition in Newburyport - a big hand to Sophie and Emery who took their match to a 3rd set while hitting a ton of great shots.
Baseball: Triton 7 -- ME 2 Mike Deoreo went 2-4 with an RBI and stolen base. Cooper Oldeman chipped in with 2 hits. Henry Otterbein drive in a run. Satchel Rubin pitched 3 1/3 innings letting up 1 run. We had the lead for the first few innings and then Triton got hot with the bat. That’s the way baseball goes.
Newburyport 24 - ME 8. Nick Brunning went 1 for 2 with 2 RBI’s. Zak Parot, Henry Otterbein, and Jacoby Catanzaro each had an RBI.
ME 15 Amesbury 4. Matteo Sarmanian pitcher 6 innings striking out 3. Mike Deoreo was 4 for 4 with 2 doubles and 3 RBI’s. Troy flood went 3-4 with a 2 run HR, 2B and single. Jacoby Catanzaro was 3-4 with 3 RBI’s. Henry Otterbein went 2-4 with an RBI. The team had a great bounce back game from Newburyport. I couldn’t be happier with our team right now
Boys Tennis: The ME Boys Tennis team picked up three more wins this week over Rockport, Amesbury and Newburyport to bring their record up to 8-1 in the CAL and 10-4 overall. On Monday the boys traveled to Rockport and picked up the 4-1 win. Points came from the top two singles positions of Jack Cummins (6-0, 6-1) and Charlie Virden (6-3, 6-2) and the doubles tandems of Jan Vytopil and Sonder Breuker (6-4, 6-2) and Finn Birkeland and Jack Lawler (6-1, 6-0). On Wednesday, the boys took on Amesbury at home and came out with a 5-0 victory. Winning again at first singles was Jack Cummins (6-0, 6-0), and second singles Charlie Virden (6-0, 6-0), and making his debut in the varsity lineup in a singles match was first doubles player Jan Vytopil who also cruised to a straight set victory (6-2, 6-1). First doubles featured the normal second doubles duo of Finn Birkeland and Jack Lawler who won (6-3, 6-1) and at second doubles the senior tandem of TJ Brunner and Andy Gagnon won their match handily (6-2, 6-2) as well. On Friday, the boys hosted Newburyport and played some excellent tennis to defeat a solid Clippers side 5-0. Winning in the singles positions were; at one, was Jack Cummins (6-2, 6-3), at two Charlie Virden (6-2, 6-1), and at three Finn Straub (6-2, 6-2). At second doubles, the tandem of Finn Birkeland and Jack Lawler won their match (6-2, 6-4), but the match of the day would come at first doubles. After having lost in three sets to the stout Clippers first doubles duo previously this season, juniors Jan Vytopil and Sander Breuker won their match in three sets (3-6, 6-3, 6-2) to finish off the 5-0 win for the Hornets. They Hornets have a shot at the CAL title this coming week if they are able to defeat Hamilton Wenham in the middle of their busy week of Amesbury, HW, and Lynnfield.
Sailing: New England High School Fleet Race Championship, Saturday, May 13.
The Sailing Team travelled to Portland, Maine on Saturday, to compete in the Qualifying Round of the O’Day Regatta, the New England High School Fleet Racing Championship. The big commercial harbor offered up strong winds out of the north with directional shifts and some strong gusts, which capsized a few boats.
Ian Carlin and Cole Cote raced in the very competitive A Division, and after a mediocre start, managed to add up some strong finishes to end with a middle of the fleet record. In B Division, James Donohoe and Gus Hall shared duties with Max Deery and Thaddeus Bardsley. Both crews had to contend with racing conditions a bit more strenuous than they are accustomed to, but their finish positions were commendable given the four to five year age difference with a number of their competitors. A bit more experience over the next few years plus some added pounds on these 7th and 8th graders will help them move up the score board.
Donald Greene Regatta, Sunday, May 14
On Sunday the team headed south to race on Lake Cochituate in Natick and compete against 23 other teams in the Donald Greene Regatta, in memory of a 9/11 victim from Lincoln-Sudbury.
Ian and Cole were hopeful going into the event, and despite the huge variations in wind strength and direction (unfamiliar to us ocean sailors) chalked up a good score line with a fifth and two sixths in the 24-boat fleet plus two more middle of the fleet finishes, which gave them in 8th position. Meanwhile, James and Gus in B Division had a 9th and an 11th, plus a few further down. The combined score put us into 14th out of 24 teams, a bit better than I was hoping.
Softball: The Hornets lost a tough one to Ipswich 12-8 on last Monday. Freshman Anna Gardner was 3 for 5 with 3 RBIs on the day and scored twice. Anna stole a base as well. Kyra Levasseur was 3 for 5 and scored. Freshman Penelope Riggs had two RBIs and freshman Abby Aiello was 2 for 4 with a stolen base.
The Hornets lost at Newburyport on Wednesday 15-2. Penelope Riggs was 2 for 3 and hit her second home run of the season over the fence in left. Anna Gardner was 2 for 3 with a stolen base.
The Hornets lost to a strong Amesbury squad on Friday 16-1. Abby Taron had a hit and scored the game's only run. Abby Aiello was 1 for 2 with a stolen base.
The Hornets bounced back to get the win over Cristo Rey 23-9 this Monday. Penelope Riggs was the star of the game as she hit her third homerun on the season as well as a triple with 5 RBIs on the day. She finished the day 3 for 4. Celia Mann was 2 for 2 with a triple and 2 RBIs. Abby Taron hit a home run as well. Morgan Laspesa and Abby Aiello both drove in two.