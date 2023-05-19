Boys Lacrosse:The ME Boys lacrosse team hosted CAL member Newburyport HS on a sunny afternoon on Hyland Field on May 9.  Off to a quick start, the Hornets would find the back of the net early in the first quarter with Doug Pratt off a low wing dodge.  Matt Russo would also score shortly after in transition to make it 2-0 early for the home team.  Faceoffs won were exchanged by both teams, and Newburyport would score two of their own to tie it quickly.  The visiting Clippers would score 7 unanswered goals before Sam Athanas would score the Hornets third goal of the half with just under a minute to play in the second quarter.  Score leading into halftime would be 7-3 in favor of Newburyport.  Jack DiPasquale would tally 7 saves in the first half for the Hornets.

ME would win the opening face-off to start the second half, to eventually turn the ball over and allow Newburyport to score off a broken play in transition to make it 8-3.  Unfortunately for the Hornets, the Clippers offense had too much momentum to allow a comeback in the second half.  Stephen Martin would score his first varsity goal at the end of the fourth for Manchester’s seventh goal, with the final being 15-7.  Hornets fall to 5-3 in the CAL and 10-3 overall.

