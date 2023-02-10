Boys Basketball:

This week the ME high school boys’ basketball team continued to win over North Reading and Rockport high schools in the Cape Ann League.  On Sunday, February 5, 2023, the team lost to Division 1 Peabody high school by 3 points.  The boys’ basketball is now 14-2 on the year and undefeated in the Cape Ann league games.  The team hosts Hamilton Wenham high school on Friday, February 10, 2023, at 6:30 p.m.

We are always interested to learn about news happening in Cape Ann. Click here to let us know what is going on around your part of town.