This week the ME high school boys’ basketball team continued to win over North Reading and Rockport high schools in the Cape Ann League. On Sunday, February 5, 2023, the team lost to Division 1 Peabody high school by 3 points. The boys’ basketball is now 14-2 on the year and undefeated in the Cape Ann league games. The team hosts Hamilton Wenham high school on Friday, February 10, 2023, at 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball:
The Hornets improved to 10-5 last week, qualifying for the state tournament, with a loss to North Reading and a win over Danvers. On Tuesday night, the Hornets hosted North Reading. The Hornets struggled to get their offense going and fell behind early. North Reading took the lead in the first quarter and never looked back on their way to a 62-36 win. Manchester Essex was led by freshmen Kacey O’Connell with 6 points and Lily Oliver with 5. Mechi O’Neil, Kendall Newton, Calista Lai and Ella Arntsen each had 4 points in the effort while Tess Carpenter, Harper Brooks, and MacKay Brooks each added 3. The Hornets traveled to Danvers on Thursday for a non-league contest and despite a slow start, battled their way to a 34-28 victory. Lily Oliver led the scorers with 11 points and Kendall Newton added 9. Tess Carpenter added 6, Calista Lai 5 and Mechi O’Neil 3 in the win.
Indoor Track:
The buzz around Indoor Track is something to be heard! Both the boys and girls finished their regular season improving their record to 2-2. Neither team has had this great of a record in close to six seasons. Captains Nate Gardner, Megan Hurd, Jack Newton, and Finn O'Hara led the way setting new school records in their respective events. All of which will be competing Tuesday night in the Cape Ann League Championship at New Balance's, the TRACK. Also representing the Hornets in the CAL championships will be, Captain Caroline Mackinnon, Lucas Rodi, Charlie Lations, Sabine Cooper, Logan Cooper, Whitney Turner, Stella Staub, Cia Donohoe. Both teams have 4x200m, 4x400m, and 4x800m relay teams competing. The teamwork and foundation we have been working on all season has been paying off. Each member has been committed and supportive of one another. As coaches, we cannot ask for anything more.
