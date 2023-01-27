Girls Basketball:
The Manchester Essex Girls Basketball team is 9-2 overall and 5-2 in the Cape Ann League, leading the Baker Division. Last week the Hornets secured two home court victories, first over Triton on Monday and then Hamilton Wenham on Friday.
On Monday, the Hornets faced off against the Vikings of Triton for the second time in two weeks. The first game was a fast paced, high scoring back and forth ending in a 60-57 win for the Hornets. The second game saw adjustments and a strong defensive effort by both teams. The final score was 43-34 in favor of the Hornets. Kendall Newton led the Hornets with 14 points and Lily Oliver finished in double figures as well with 11. Phileine DeWidt added 6, Mechi O’Neil 5, Tess Carpenter 4 and Calista Lai 3 to round out the scoring.
On Friday night, the Hornets came from behind in the final minutes of the game to go ahead of Generals and win 35-32. Cailista Lai led a balanced scoring effort with 7 points. Lily Oliver added 6. Kendall Newton and Phileine DeWidt each added 5. Tess Carpenter and Kendall Newton had 4 each, while MacKay Brooks and Ella Arntsen each added 2.
Track:
Jack Newton has set the new record in the high jump clearing 5' 10" multiple times which ties him for second in the CAL and is a hair of the school 600 record at 1:29.03 which is third best in the CAL. He has qualified for the Division 5 championships in both events.
Finn O'Hara has been a strong performer for the distance crew. His 10:11.37 in the 2 mile is a CAL best and his 4:37.05 ranks him second. He too has qualified for both events for the Divisional meet.
Summer Demeo has had a strong season so far for us in the 1000 (3:46.86) and shot put (20' 2.5").
Faye Bourgeois has shown marked improvement in the 600 dropping time by 8 seconds to 2:09.41.
The boy's 4 x 800 team finished 5th at the Division 5 State Relay championship and qualified for the Division 4 championships. They also scored 2 points in the Distance Medley Relay by finishing 5th overall (11:21.20)
Captain Nate Gardner has jumped and hurdled himself to multiple PRs and new school records. Nicky Clements sprinted himself a PR in the 55m dash and in the long jump. Not to be outdone, Sammy Bothwell and Luke Donohoe, both in their first year of indoor track, have been setting PRs on almost a weekly basis in their events which include the 55m dash and 300m. All of which helped the boys’ team secure a win over Hamilton/Wenham, while all looking to repeat a win against Essex-Tech.
Captain Megan Hurd has been a solid point scorer for the Hornets. She has set PRs in the 55m dash, the 300m, and a school record in the Long Jump. Meg, along with Charlotte Crocker, Izzy Zagrobski, and Abby Kent placed 8th in the 4x200m relay at the freshman/sophomore meet, cruising into the 8th fastest overall time in Hornets’ history. Charlotte, Izzy, and Abby have also improved upon their own times and marks on a regular basis setting PRs in 55m hurdles, 55m dash, and the shot put, respectively.
Coming off a win against Hamilton/Wenham, and gearing up for Essex-Tech tomorrow, eyes will also be on Caroline Eliassen in the 300m and 4x400 relay, Cia Donohoe in the 600m and 4x400m, Sylvie McCavanagh in the 300m. All three have also set PRs and/or have scored points.
Rounding out this great group of athletes from the girls’ side of sprints & jumps, led by senior Lucia Wendell, are Rachel Gallant, Auggie Capotosto, and Anna O’Leary. A team is strongest with a roster willing to do what these athletes have done for us.
The Indoor Track season has had an incredible start. An uncountable number of PRs, multiple school records set, and building a solid team atmosphere.
GO HORNETS!
Coach Nicole Bembridge, Coach Nelson Desilvestre