Hornets Nest Captains

Lady Hornet Senior Captains, Kendall Newton and Calista Lai.

 

(Photo Paul Clark)

Girls Basketball:

The Manchester Essex Girls Basketball team is 9-2 overall and 5-2 in the Cape Ann League, leading the Baker Division.  Last week the Hornets secured two home court victories, first over Triton on Monday and then Hamilton Wenham on Friday.

