Senior Night Soccer

ME Hornet, Kendall Newton, greeted her family with flowers on Senior Night on Thursday at Hyland Field.  The Hornets dominated the scoring against the Ipswich Tigers, 5-0, on this last home game of the season.  They ended the regular season at 7-7-4.

                                                                                                                                 Photo: Paul Clark

CROSS COUNTRY:

Manchester Essex XC teams competed in the League meet at Wrentham on Saturday. 

