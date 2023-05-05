Hornets' Nest

Doug Pratt, ME Hornet #17, powers his way through two Bishop Fenwick defenders in an away game.  After an 8-2 decision in favor of ME the team is 9-0 on the season.

                                           (Photo Mark DiPasquale)

 Picasa

Boys Lacrosse:

The Manchester Essex boys’ lacrosse team hosted CAL rival school Triton HS on a cool sunny Monday afternoon at Hyland Field.  This was the first time all year the Hornets didn’t have the face-off matchup in their favor, which made possession battle important in the first half.  Sam Athanas struck first for the Hornets in transition making it 1-0 Manchester.  After exchanging possessions throughout the first half, Hornets would find them up 5-2 thanks to scoring twice by Alex Fraser, while Declan Kirk, and Doug Pratt.  The Hornets defense only allowed Triton to register four shots on cage.

