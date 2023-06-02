Hornets' Nest Senior Boys Lacrosse

2023 boys' lacrosse team seniors.  From left to right; Matthew Russo, Alex Fraser, Lokys Saffo, Wyatt Garlitz, Jesse Oliver, Sam Athanas, Doug Pratt, Declan Kirk, Jack DiPasquale, Brennan Twombly, Daniel Wood, Mark Pollock and Chase Dickson.  Not shown Wyatt Doyle and Camren Hubbard.

(Courtesy Photo)

Boys Lacrosse:

The ME Hornets lacrosse team celebrated senior night with 15 student athletes playing in their final game of the regular season at home.  After both teams exchanged long possessions in the opening quarter remaining scoreless, it would be Jesse Oliver to score first, then Declan Kirk to allow Manchester Essex to go up 2-0 with short time remaining in the first.  The visiting Fishermen would score off a broken transition play to cut the lead to 2-1 about three minutes into the second quarter.  Charlie Thurlow would score for the Hornets off a feed from X by Oliver to go up 3-1 shortly after.  Gloucester would score on their following possession in settled offense to cut the lead back to 1 for the Hornets. Chase Dickson would get his first of the game with a dodge from top center heading north to the cage and stick a shot to put the home team up 4-2 while also drawing a late penalty with short time remaining in the half.  Manchester would cash in on their man up opportunity with a low angle shot by Quinn Brady, then assisting Oliver again in the pursuing possession to extend the lead to 6-2 heading into halftime.

