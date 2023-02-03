Girls Basketball:
The Manchester Essex girls’ basketball team dropped to 9-4 this week with two hard fought losses in the Cape Ann League.
On Tuesday night, the Hornets traveled to Lynnfield for a rematch against the Pioneers. The Hornets won the first contest in December 42-35 but struggled to get their offense going the second time around and lost 35-41. The Hornet’s offense was led by freshman Lily Oliver who had 10 points on 3 three-pointers and 1 free throw. Harper Brooks and Phileine DeWidt each had 5 points. Kacey O’Connell had 4, Kendall Newton 3, Tess Carpenter and Ella Arntsen each had 2, and Mechi O’Neil and Calista Lai each added 1.
On Friday night at home, the Hornets had their second rematch of the week, facing off against a tough Georgetown team. The Hornets won the game on the road against Georgetown two weeks ago 55-50 in a back-and-forth offensive showdown. On Friday the Royals jumped out to an early lead that they were able to extend to 20 points early in the 3rd quarter. The Hornets mounted a huge comeback late in the game and closed the margin to 3 points in the 4th quarter. The Hornets couldn’t get any closer and Georgetown hit some big free throws down the stretch to secure a victory 54-45. Calista Lai led the offense with 12 points. Tess Carpenter had 10. Lily Oliver added 7, Harper Brooks 6, and Kendall Newton and Ella Arntsen each added 5 in the effort.
The Hornets will face North Reading and Danvers this week.
Boys Basketball:
This week the Manchester Essex high school boys’ basketball team continued to win with wins over Lynnfield high school and Cape Ann small rival Georgetown high school. The boys’ basketball is now 12-1 on the year and undefeated in the Cape Ann league games. The team travels to North Reading high school on Tuesday, January 31, 2022, at 7 p.m. and hosts Rockport high school on Friday, February 3, 2023. Friday’s game is senior night for the team and honors the hard work of the four seniors: Patrick Cronin, Brennan Twombley, Sam Athanas, and Ben Hurd. All four players are great players and outstanding role models for the youth of the Manchester and Essex communities.
Varsity Track:
The track teams raced against Hamilton-Wenham last Tuesday night at The Track at New Balance. Both teams won by almost identical scores. The boys won 55-36 while the girls won 56-34. Both teams are now 1-1.
Nate Gardner was the star for the boys by winning the hurdles in a school record of 8.67 and the long jump 18' 8.25". Finn O'Hara also scored two wins in the mile (4:39.61) and shot put (27' 10.5") as did Jack Newton in the 600 with a senior record of 1:29.03 and the high jump (5' 10"). Other winners came from Luke Donohoe 55 (7.46) and the 4 x 200 relay 1:46.74.
On the girl's side, they were led by Megan Hurd who won the long jump (15' 7.5") and coming in second in the 55 (8.06). Charlotte Crocker also did the same trick as she won the 300 (48.10) and second in the hurdles (11.42). Summer Demeo also got in the act by winning the 1000 (3:55.18) and coming in second in the shot (20' 2.5"). Caroline McKinnon won the 600 (1:52.49), Abby Kent was tops in the shot (21' 5"). Both the 4 x 2 and 4 x 4 relays were victorious.
On Saturday, the teams returned to the Reggie Lewis center for the Division 5 relays.
"The relays are a great meet for several reasons. First of all, it's a team event more so than individual which makes it a great team experience. Second, the fact that we race against teams from all over the state makes it different and more fulfilling than just running against the CAL teams. Third, it gives the kids a lot of confidence when they see how well the measure up to schools of similar size in the state which leads to last all of the things mentioned above gives the team a boost and usually makes for better performances after this meet, explained Coach Nelson Desilvestre.
The boys finished 20th with two points as the Distance Medley Relay team consisting of Charlie Lations (1200), Nate Gardner (400), Jack Newton (800) and Finn O'Hara (1600) ran 11:21.20. The 4 x 800 team of Finn O'Hara, Lucas Rodi, Jack Newton and Logan Cooper finished 8th with a time of 8:48.10 which was good to qualify for the Division 5 meet at the end of the year and was the sixth fastest time run at M-E. Other teams that ran were 4 x 50 25.29, 4 x 200 1:43.09, 4 x 400 4:14.57, Sprint Medley (4:41.64)
The girls’ best performance came from the 4 x 50 team running 27.91 consisting of August Capotosto, Charlotte Crocker, Izzy Zagrobski and Megan Hurd. Other relay teams were 4 x 50 "B" team 29.71, 4 x 200 "A" 2:02.67, 4 x 200 "B" 2:17.66, 4 x 400 5:01.98, Distance Medley 15:37.87, Shot Put Relay 56' 11.5."
"We had to make some changes to some relays and the kids did great stepping up to help each other out! They did great! Everyone pulled it off one way or another," added Coach Nicole Bembridge.
The teams faced Essex Tech last Tuesday at the Track at New Balance.
Both the Girls’ & Boys’ Indoor Track teams jumped, sprinted, threw, and ran themselves to another win over Essex-Tech last week.
The PRs were once again plentiful on both squads, but the effort of all the athletes was the most commendable aspect of the evening. For both teams to get the wins, the coaches asked some athletes to perform in new and different events. All of them did so willingly and successfully.
Megan Hurd was again a three-event scorer. Abby Kent scored in the High Jump for the first time in about six seasons for the Hornets clearing 4’4 as well as scorer in the 55 high hurdles.
The most dramatic effort of the evening came from the girls 4x200 relay team of Augie C, Izzy Z, Lucia W, and Sylvie M. Even though there was a wipeout with a dislocated finger, they still scored 5 points helping secure the nine-point win over E-T.
Caroline MacKinnon and Cia Donohoe were both on fire scoring points in the 600m, and they were also one half of the winning 4x400m relay team along with Caroline Eliassen and Sabine Cooper.
All in all, each and every member of the girls’ team stepped up, including Gwen, Summer, Whitney, and Stella who all added to the points tally. On the oval, Summer (6:39.36) running strong 1 mile PR. Moving to the 2 mile, Stella showed true consistency with her splits as she ran a new pr 13.33.29. Whitney also broke a new personal best in the 1000, as she flew through in a 3:39.
On the boys’ side of the track there were plenty of improvements in events. Starting off strong with Nate Gardner breaking his own school record yet again in the 55 hurdles, making this the 5th time this season. To finish things off for the night, the boys 4x4 crew ran a blazing new school record of 3:47.85.
In addition, Luke Donohoe won in his first 300m race, Sammy Bothwell had a PR in the long jump, and Nicky Clements scored in all three of his events.
Jack Newton, Finn O’Hara, Henry Stevens, Logan Cooper, Sam Heanue, Lucas Rodi, Robert Silverstein, and Charlie Lations were all the steady leaders and point scorers we have come to rely on.
Next up, the Hornets travel to the New Balance Track where they will face Ipswich in their last dual meet of the regular season.