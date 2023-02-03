Hornets' Nest

Harper Brooks backed up by Ella Arntsen maneuvers through a tough Georgetown defense on Friday night at home.

(Photo Paul Clark)

Girls Basketball:

The Manchester Essex girls’ basketball team dropped to 9-4 this week with two hard fought losses in the Cape Ann League.

We are always interested to learn about news happening in Cape Ann. Click here to let us know what is going on around your part of town.