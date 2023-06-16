ME Girls Tennis

With a win over Hopedale on June 11 in the Elite Eight of the MIAA Div. 4 Tournament, the Manchester Essex girls’ tennis team took another step closer to a state title.

The Hornets were slated to move on to the Final Four and play a familiar foe in Lynnfield on June 14.  A win would propel the team to the State Final game to play the winner of the Hamilton-Wenham/Lennox Memorial semifinal (scheduled to be played on the same date).

Jason Brisbois has covered Cape Ann sports and features for more than 15 years. He would be happy to hear from you with comments or questions at jason@thecricket.com