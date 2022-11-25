Manchester Essex Regional High School field hockey team

They couldn’t quite bring home the title, but the Manchester Essex Regional High School field hockey team seemed to reach every other goal they could sink their collective teeth into in 2022.

Including the playoffs, this is a squad that won 16 games (finishing 16-4-3 overall), won the Cape Ann League Baker Division (with a 12-2-1 record), and climbed the ladder in the MIAA Div. 4 State Tournament, making it all the way to the State Final game before being eliminated by Uxbridge, 5-0, at Norwell High School on November 19.

