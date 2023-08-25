While competition is a crucial element of sports and athletics, this isn’t the kind that anyone involved with Manchester Essex athletics wanted to witness: Delays in the Hyland Field turf installation have had the unintended effect of the installation schedule competing with the beginning of the fall sports schedule.
School administrators announced in July that the installation of the new turf would be pushed back due to delays in testing for PFAs in the infill and shock pad. The good news is that the results showed no detectable PFAs in these components, resulting in site work focusing on removal of the old turf and infill beginning on August 14, and the grading for the surface below the turf began on August 18. Project managers Sprinturf updated the schedule to provide an estimated completion date of September 5, a one-week delay from the previously expected final date.
At the same time, the fall sports season has already begun behind the scenes. The football team’s preseason began on August 18 – the same day surface grading began on the Hyland Field turf – with all other fall sports beginning tryouts, practice and preseason scrimmages at the start of this week.
To ensure that the turf installation didn’t result in the Manchester Essex field hockey, football and soccer teams’ seasons all being affected by the delay, those teams have been utilizing Brook Street field to practice and prepare for the 2023 fall season, while also using Sweeney Park to help account for junior varsity squads.
“The biggest impact the turf field replacement project has on athletics is the lack of two available turf fields during the month of September,” explains Manchester Essex Athletic Director Cameron Molinare. “Typically, all jayvee soccer games have been played at Brook Street, while Varsity competes on Hyland. This year, during the month of September, all JV soccer games have moved to Sweeney Park. We recognize grass is a different playing surface than turf and could impact the play on the field, so teams will be rotating through to Sweeney Park for practices throughout pre-season and the month of September.”
Similar work is expected to begin at Brook Street field after work on Hyland is complete in early September, with Sprinturf working accelerated hours to complete that project by September 30. Which means all varsity and junior varsity teams will be practicing and playing at Brook Street up until September 5, and then will switch to Hyland upon completion of turf installation after that date so Brook Street can get its own makeover.
“We are very fortunate to be able to utilize Brook Street field while we wait for Hyland Field to be completed,” says Molinare. “Many student-athletes have been using this field throughout the summer to prepare for the upcoming season, and all preseason practices and scrimmages initially intended for Hyland Field were easily moved to Brook Street.”
Once the season begins in earnest, Molinare points to a few notable changes that should affect local fall sports teams.
Manchester Essex football team seems to have lost its traditional Thanksgiving Day rival: Georgetown did not have enough interest to field a varsity football squad this season, putting an end to a traditional matchup that goes back more than 30 years.
“Unfortunately, this means we no longer have a Thanksgiving Day opponent this year,” explains Molinare. “We recognize this is heartbreaking news for all communities involved. Our Georgetown-ME Thanksgiving Day rivalry is a long-standing tradition in our community that brings everyone together and provides an opportunity to reunite with alumni.”
Manchester (before the Manchester and Essex school districts were combined) won the first game in the series by a 31-13 score in 1990 and leads the series in wins over the years by a 17-13 margin. Georgetown will co-op with Pentucket in 2023, leaving the Hornets looking for a new Turkey Day opponent.
“At this time, the Athletic Department is working diligently to find a new opponent to play on Thanksgiving Day,” says Molinare. “Long-term, we will continue conversations with Georgetown Athletics about the status of their program and/or look to create a new Thanksgiving Day rivalry with another opponent.”
Similar to what’s happening with the Georgetown football team, the Manchester Essex cross country program will add a new neighboring community and new faces to the roster in 2023, with Gloucester runners joining the boys’ and girls’ teams. The co-op with Gloucester was approved for 2023 only.
“Previously, our cooperative team was comprised of Manchester Essex and Rockport students only,” explains Molinare. “Due to lower than anticipated registration numbers at Gloucester High School, Gloucester student-athletes were in need of a team to compete on. The approval of the expansion of our cooperative team by the MIAA now provides Gloucester student-athletes the opportunity to compete with us this fall.”
In field hockey, the MIAA – Massachusetts’ governing body for high school athletics – eliminated the rule that requires players wear protective eye goggles.
“The elimination of the rule is in line with current NFHS rule 1-6-5 which states goggles may be worn by all field players,” says Molinare. “Goggles will now be optional for the fall 2023 season.”
Also of note is the addition of Essex Tech to the Cape Ann League, with the school competing in the CAL’s Kinney Division.
