Sports_by_Jason_Fields.jpg

Progress continues at Hyland Field installation of new turf field.

(Photo Paul Clark)

 

While competition is a crucial element of sports and athletics, this isn’t the kind that anyone involved with Manchester Essex athletics wanted to witness: Delays in the Hyland Field turf installation have had the unintended effect of the installation schedule competing with the beginning of the fall sports schedule.

School administrators announced in July that the installation of the new turf would be pushed back due to delays in testing for PFAs in the infill and shock pad.  The good news is that the results showed no detectable PFAs in these components, resulting in site work focusing on removal of the old turf and infill beginning on August 14, and the grading for the surface below the turf began on August 18.  Project managers Sprinturf updated the schedule to provide an estimated completion date of September 5, a one-week delay from the previously expected final date.

Jason Brisbois has covered Cape Ann sports and features for more than 15 years. He would be happy to hear from you with comments or questions at jason@thecricket.com