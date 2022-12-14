p_1 Track2121422.JPG

If this is how the 2022-23 winter season is going to go for the Manchester Essex indoor track teams, then this promises to be a memorable season for both Hornets squads.  Members of the boys’ team set school records and the girls’ team saw some personal bests in the season-opening Winter Festival held at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston on December 10.

Jack Newton led the way for the boys’ team by finishing fifth in the 600 with a time of 1:32.08, the fifth-best time for the event in school history.  The senior captain also finished second in the high jump with a school-record measurement of 5-feet, 10-inches.

Jason Brisbois has covered Cape Ann sports and features for more than 15 years. He would be happy to hear from you with comments or questions at jason@thecricket.com