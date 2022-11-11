During the pandemic many outdoor sports realized unprecedented growth and that certainly was the case for Platform Tennis which saw a 30 to 40 percent increase in players according to Noah Seidenberg, founder of Xenon Paddle, a new manufacturer in the Platform Tennis Industry.

Cape Ann Paddle Tennis Club experienced the same growth in players and will be moving from its current three-court location in Annisquam to the site for Spindrift YMCA near Wingaersheek Beach.  With the move, the club purchased four new courts and plan to build a paddle hut in the near future.

