Football

ME Hornet #3, Jesse Oliver, runs for a 55-yard TD in the first quarter of a home game against Old Colony RVT on Friday.

Photo: Paul Clark

The playoff run came to an end this past weekend.

The Manchester Essex football team started this season strong out of the gate by winning their first four contests, stumbled a bit with losses in their next three, and then righted the ship at the end of the regular season and into the playoffs.

