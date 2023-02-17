Girls Basketball

Sophomore Hornet Tess Carpenter dribbles by North Reading guard Caitlin Reilly in a home game on Tuesday, the 31st.

(Photo Paul Clark)

The road that the Manchester Essex girls’ basketball team has taken through the Cape Ann League should have this squad in tournament-shape once the postseason begins.

At the start of this week, the Hornets were 13-5 overall and 6-5 in the CAL (good enough for second place in the CAL’s Baker Division), with two home games remaining in the regular season: Amesbury on February 14 and Ipswich on February 16.

Jason Brisbois has covered Cape Ann sports and features for more than 15 years. He would be happy to hear from you with comments or questions at jason@thecricket.com