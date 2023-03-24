Boston Bruins-MIAA Sportsmanship Award

Zoe Elwell, sportsmanship award winner.

(Courtesy Photo)

For the 21st consecutive year, the MIAA and Boston Bruins have partnered to honor a student-athlete from boys and girls high school ice hockey leagues across the state for best exemplifying a commitment to sportsmanship throughout the season.  This year Zoe Elwell class or 2023 -- Bishop Fenwick will receive the 2023 Boston Bruins-MIAA Sportsmanship Award.  These student-athletes are selected by representatives of their league according to the following award criteria:

•An exemplary record of complying, both in spirit and letter, with all league and MIAA rules and regulations during the season.

We are always interested to learn about news happening in Cape Ann. Click here to let us know what is going on around your part of town.