For the 21st consecutive year, the MIAA and Boston Bruins have partnered to honor a student-athlete from boys and girls high school ice hockey leagues across the state for best exemplifying a commitment to sportsmanship throughout the season. This year Zoe Elwell class or 2023 -- Bishop Fenwick will receive the 2023 Boston Bruins-MIAA Sportsmanship Award. These student-athletes are selected by representatives of their league according to the following award criteria:
•An exemplary record of complying, both in spirit and letter, with all league and MIAA rules and regulations during the season.