Field Hockey

Last week the field hockey team began state tournament play, hosting Franklin County Technical School on Saturday at 4 p.m. The game started a little slow as both teams adjusted to each other's play. Going into the second half of the game, we were up 3-0 with goals from Elsa Wood (2) and Ella Chafe. The team continued to attack, netting 2 more goals (Elsa & Grace Gerhardt). All field players were able to get into this important, exciting first round of the state tournament. Elsa came out of the game with a hat trick. Exceptional play by the defensive unit, led by Phileine deWidt's emerging offensive involvement. We will host Frontier Regional HS on Wednesday in the Round of 16 for the MIAA Tournament.