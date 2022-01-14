Girls Basketball
The Hornets hosted Pentucket on Tuesday night, January 4 and lost 18-60 to the perennial league powerhouse. Pentucket was on fire in the first frame scoring 27 points to the Hornets 7 and the Hornets could not recover despite battling until the final whistle. Kendall Newton and Mercedes O'Neil each had 5 for the Hornets. Calista Lai had 4, Parker Brooks 2, and Paige Garlitz, and Phileine DeWidt each had one.
Track
Three student athletes went to the Reggie Lewis Center to run at the state Freshman/Sophomore Meet on Saturday, January 8. Nate Gardner, Charlie Lations and Sam Heanue made the trip into Boston. Nate Gardner was the star of the day as he finished 4th and earned a medal in the Hurdles with a personal best time of 9.77. He also was able to medal in the Long Jump by finishing 8th with a personal best jump of 17' 1 3/4'11". Sam Heanue ran a personal best in the 1000 (3:14.04). He also threw the shot put 28' 1 1/2". Charlie Lations rounded out the runners running the mile in 5:26.36.